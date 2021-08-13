TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija “Shine your eye” housemate, Princess has narrated how she ditched her boyfriend to date his bestfriend.

The 30-year-old taxi driver during a brief discussion with other housemates, revealed that she met her boyfriend’s bestfriend in his pharmacy and they exchanged contact without her boyfriend knowing.

She later realized that were in the same school and lived only few blocks away from each other, they eventually grew feelings for each other and had to breakup with her boyfriend to date him.

“I met my boyfriend’s best friend in my boyfriend’s pharmacy shop and we exchange numbers. We never knew we were in the same school and a few hotels away. We met in school when we found out and things grew between us”, she said.

When housemates who were listening to her gist asked how the relationship ended she noted that they just stopped talking and eventually moved on.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend who she diched to date his bestfriend is now happily married with kids.

