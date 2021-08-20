#BBNaija : I don’t trust WhiteMoney, everything he does is staged – Saga (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Saga, has disclosed that he has no atom of trust for fellow housemate, Whitemoney.

During a discussion with Nini on Wednesday Night, Saga claimed that Whitemoney’s response to Pere’s confrontation on Monday night was staged.

According to Saga, WhiteMoney’s response showed that he knows the BBNaija game very well and has already set strategies in place.

In his words;

“I don’t trust Whitemoney. Everything he did that day was staged. Everything he said was perfect. Whitemoney is one person that knows this game very well.

He has dominated the game because he has auditioned four times. So he has watched it and he knows. He has been watching it from Big Brother Africa so he knows what he’s doing.”