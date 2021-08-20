TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri…

#BBNaija : I don’t trust WhiteMoney, everything he does is staged – Saga (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Saga, has disclosed that he has no atom of trust for fellow housemate, Whitemoney.

During a discussion with Nini on Wednesday Night, Saga claimed that Whitemoney’s response to Pere’s confrontation on Monday night was staged.

According to Saga, WhiteMoney’s response showed that he knows the BBNaija game very well and has already set strategies in place.

READ ALSO

Checkout beautiful throwback photos of BBNaija ‘shine…

#BBNaija: How I went into labour for four days before giving…

In his words;

“I don’t trust Whitemoney. Everything he did that day was staged. Everything he said was perfect. Whitemoney is one person that knows this game very well.

He has dominated the game because he has auditioned four times. So he has watched it and he knows. He has been watching it from Big Brother Africa so he knows what he’s doing.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri spilling details…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept with another…

Man calls out girlfriend for sending n*des to another guy with the phone he…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

She was so sweet in bed – Tonto Dikeh’s new lover gushes over…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Checkout beautiful throwback photos of BBNaija ‘shine ya eyes’…

I will not exit Government as a failure — President Buhari vows

Comedian, Sydney Talker buys first 0 mileage car (Photos)

#BBNaija : I don’t trust WhiteMoney, everything he does is staged – Saga (Video)

Nigerians react as actress Tonto Dikeh calls for prayers

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri reacts to leaked audio where he…

#BBNaija: How I went into labour for four days before giving birth to my son…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More