#BBNaija: I like being watched when I am knacking – Angel

Big Brother Naija “shine ya eye” housemate, Angel, has disclosed that she likes being watched when she is sleeping with a man.

Angel, while having a discussion with her fellow housemate, Boma, at the executive lounge disclosed that she enjoys it when she’s having s*x with a man and another person is watching them do it.

According to Angel, she doesn’t care who is watching, but she just wasn’t somebody to watch no matter who the person is.

Speaking to Boma, Angel said;

”I mean I like being watched, but like one person at most. I like being watched when I am having sex.”

Boma asked ”By who?”, Angel responded ”Anybody that I am close with, I actually don’t have a preference”.