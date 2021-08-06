BBNaija Mercy Eke unveils her favourite ‘shine ya eyes housemate’, begs her fans to support her

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has unveiled her favourite BBNaija shine ya eyes housemate.

Taking to her official Instagram page to do the unveiling, Mercy said she boarded the Marians flight and will be landing in 77 days.

According to Mercy, she is a supporter of Maria and she wants her fans to also give her all their support.

Sharing a photo of Maria, the 28-year-old wrote;

“Good morning, this is a boarding announcement on flight Marians! We are calling all passengers to proceed to boarding gate. Welcome onboard flight marians, we are currently cruising at an altitude 13days.

the time is 10:15 am. The weather looks good and we are expecting to land by 77days ahead.

Please fasten your seatbelts at this time, turn off all negative devices for the duration of this flight.

Thank you for choosing Marians airline… Enjoy your flight”