BBNaija Neo melts heart with his birthday message to his lover, Vee

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Neo has melted the heart of many social media users with his message to his lover, Vee on her 25th birthday today

Recall that Neo and Vee became lovers on the reality show and since then, the love birds have continued to wax stronger even outside the house.

According to Neo in the message, he can not find the right words to use for Vee because it’s hard for him to express himself.

The 26-year-old however pleaded with his lover to let him ride with her forever.

Sharing some of their lovely photos together, Neo wrote;

“Words can’t explain, feelings may not fully express, but give me forever and I will ride it with you. Happy 25 London Girl.”

Reacting to this;

@thedorathybachor wrote “Wahalaaaaaaa we love to see it e choke. God when oooo

I don braid, make I go buy neck piece too.

@princenelsonenwerem wrote “Osheeey Mr and Mrs Smith Akpofure choke us oo we deserve”

@enioluwaofficial wrote “Ehhhhh!!! Goooood Ooooooo!!!!

Med oooooo!!! God, Oya Nah!!!! ITS THIS TYPE O! Where they would post me too”