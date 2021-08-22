TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere has topped the list of housemates to be evicted, following the release of the secret nominations for eviction.

In a secret diary session, the housemates nominated those who they would like to evict from the show.

After the nomination list was revealed, majority of the housemates voted Pere to be evicted from the show.

This however did not come as a surprise to some fans of the show who claimed that Pere has a bad attitude towards fellow housemates.

See how they voted below!

Pere – Whitemoney
WhiteMoney – Pere
Angel – Pere
Liquorose – Cross
Michael – JMK
Boma – Queen
Jaypaul – Pere
Cross – Pere
Maria – JMK
Peace – JMk
Jackie – Angel
Emmanuel – Pere
Nini – Pere
Sammie – Pere
Queen – Pere
Saga – Queen
Tega – Saga
JMK – Pere
Yousef – Peace
Saskay – Queen

