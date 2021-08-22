#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction nominations; See how housemates voted

Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere has topped the list of housemates to be evicted, following the release of the secret nominations for eviction.

In a secret diary session, the housemates nominated those who they would like to evict from the show.

After the nomination list was revealed, majority of the housemates voted Pere to be evicted from the show.

This however did not come as a surprise to some fans of the show who claimed that Pere has a bad attitude towards fellow housemates.

See how they voted below!

Pere – Whitemoney

WhiteMoney – Pere

Angel – Pere

Liquorose – Cross

Michael – JMK

Boma – Queen

Jaypaul – Pere

Cross – Pere

Maria – JMK

Peace – JMk

Jackie – Angel

Emmanuel – Pere

Nini – Pere

Sammie – Pere

Queen – Pere

Saga – Queen

Tega – Saga

JMK – Pere

Yousef – Peace

Saskay – Queen