By Shalom

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess exited the house without giving farewell hugs to housemates of the show.

In just few seconds after she got evicted, she walked straight to the door, told the housemates that she loves them and walked out.

Recall, it was earlier claimed that Princess had a thing for Whitemoney, but she didn’t leave without clearing the air, as she revealed that her real crush in the house isn’t Whitemoney, but Cross.

The housemates however clapped for her as she stepped out of the arena following her eviction.

Princess and Arin have now exited the house and the show keeps getting more intense and intriguing.

On the other hand, Emmanuel and Saskay were declared safe and their stay in the house apparently continues till next week.

