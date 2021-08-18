TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has dragged Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Pere over his attitude at the house.

Reacting to the fight between Pere and fellow housemate, Whitemoney, Chiefpriest warned Pere that Big Brother’s house is not his father’s house.

According to the king of night life, Pere is unnecessarily proud which might be bad for his game.

“So funny when poor people act proud, Pere big brother no be your papa house na hustle you Dey, who get money no dey go big brother”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Pere’s Instagram handler in a statement released on Tuesday night, August 17 said;

“He is undoubtedly the most misjudged and misrepresented character owing to the complexities and audacity of his personality. He is neither afraid to make a mistake, fail, or be misjudged”.

