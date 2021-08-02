BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, TBoss has cried out after her little daughter almost gave her a heart attack.

According to the reality star, she went to a shop with her daughter and then she went missing.

Tboss said she almost had a heart attack looking for her child and that moment made her realize that she should never take her eyes off her for a second.

Taking to Instagram to say this, TBoss wrote;

“With my Favorite Girl… I dunno if all kids are like this but my child- don’t take your eyes off of her even for a second! Not even a blink. Cos she would runoff. As she did in this shop and almost gave me a damn heart attack”