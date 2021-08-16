TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is…

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new…

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental…

Big Brother confirms no eviction this week after Kayvee’s withdrawal from the show due to his mental illness

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the withdrawal of housemate, Kayvee from the ongoing show due to his display of mental illness, Big Brother has announced that there will be up for eviction.

According to Big Brother, there would be no nomination or eviction for the week but he wants to keep it a secret Maria and lie to the housemates that she is the only one that has the power to nominate and evict two housemates that least impress her for the week.

“There will be no eviction this Sunday. There would also be no public votes and nominations. You are to convince the house that Biggie has scrapped today’s nomination and has given you the power to evict two housemates. Tell then you’ll create a ranking system,” Biggie told Maria privately.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is suffering from a…

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new photos of…

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental illness in the…

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after…

Video of Actress, Racheal Oniga talking about her death surfaces

Pretty Mike storms Sandra Iheuwa’s wedding with a herbalist (Video)

‘You need a dirty slap’ – Prophet Odumeje blasts Pastor Chris…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

Big Brother confirms no eviction this week after Kayvee’s withdrawal from…

BBNaija 2021: Tears flow as Kayvee forcefully exits the show following his…

Why PUMA pulled out of the deal with Nigeria following a performance in Tokyo…

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is suffering from a…

Video of Actress, Racheal Oniga talking about her death surfaces

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental illness in the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More