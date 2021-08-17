TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana splashes millions on a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE for his wife (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has gifted his wife, Ebele a brand new 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE worth millions of naira.

The chairman of Cubana group splashed the whooping sum of money on his beautiful wife whom he recently took on a vacation to the Maldives. The car is reported to worth over one hundred million naira (N100M).

In videos making the rounds on social media, some family and friends who were present cheered Obi Cubana as he presented the car to the mother of four.

READ ALSO

Billionaires Club: E-Money, Obi Cubana & others dine…

Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot…

Watch video below,

Recall, the billionaire businessman recently revealed he started dating his wife when he was living in one room apartment, in Abuja.

According to him, he started from the scratch with his wife, Ebele before the money and fame.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is suffering from a…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental illness in the…

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

Video of Actress, Racheal Oniga talking about her death surfaces

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after…

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the striking resemblance between her mum and actor,…

Actor, Timini reacts to accusations that he sleeps with underage girls

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana splashes millions on a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE for his…

Tobi Bakre shares beautiful pre-wedding pictures with girlfriend, Anu Oladosu

“You are a predator and a pervert” – Timini’s ex…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More