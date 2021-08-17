Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has gifted his wife, Ebele a brand new 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE worth millions of naira.

The chairman of Cubana group splashed the whooping sum of money on his beautiful wife whom he recently took on a vacation to the Maldives. The car is reported to worth over one hundred million naira (N100M).

In videos making the rounds on social media, some family and friends who were present cheered Obi Cubana as he presented the car to the mother of four.

Watch video below,

Recall, the billionaire businessman recently revealed he started dating his wife when he was living in one room apartment, in Abuja.

According to him, he started from the scratch with his wife, Ebele before the money and fame.