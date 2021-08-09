Bobrisky gives reasons why he stopped fighting on social media

Famous crossdresser, Bobrisky has given reasons why he decided to stop fighting on social media.

According to Bob in his recent post on Instagram, his boyfriend warned him to stop engaging in social media fights, adding that he is watching him closely.

The 29-year-old mentioned that actress, Faith Ojo also warned him to stay out of trouble and has her eyes on him.

In his words;

“Did you guys noticed I don’t make trouble or fight anyone here again? My boyfriend on his notification to see my post. And he has warned me that if I ever respond to anyone or insult anyone here again… he is done with me. So I have to ignore all negative comments about me and act like nothing happen. He said baby make money and ignore dis people… Even @iamfaithojo tell me all the time to stay out of trouble !!!! That her eyes are on me daily!”