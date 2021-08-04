Bobrisky unveils invitation card for his 30th birthday, says he spent 7 million on them

Dramatic crossdresser, Bobrisky has unveiled the invitation card for his 30th birthday.

Recall that Bobrisky recently disclosed his plans to throw a lavish party for his 30th birthday celebration.

According to Bob, he would be turning 30 on the 31st of August and his birthday will have only rich people in attendance and they must be ready to spray him over a hundred thousand Naira cash because he does not want broke people at his event.

In his recent post on Instagram, the brand influencer disclosed that he spent a huge sum of N7Million on the invitation cards.

Sharing a glimpse of the invite, Bob wrote;

“Imagine spending over 7 million on invites alone. These guys are good on printing jobs o but too expensive… Everything about me is luxury, expensive and classy… imagine only invitee looking dis way how the party go be? Bob @30”

See the invitation below;