Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani welcomes baby girl

By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani AKA Tiannah Empire as she welcomes her newborn baby girl.

Recall that this newborn baby is Toyin‘s third child for the third man.

According to the stylist, she is aware that people are mocking her but she does not care because she can live her life however she wants to.

Taking to her Instagram to share the good news of her baby3, Toyin wrote;

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD @kingeleora… @therealtiannah and @thereallordmaine finally got a sister… I promise to share the journey and drama with everyone, so yesterday I decided to have a photoshoot with my daughter @tim_mcbaj s studio, which was an hour to my zone , well during the shoot, that’s how the baby came , everyone felt I was joking, but managed the contractions through the shoot, went he calmly packed my things and went to the hospital, the pain was surreal but I didn’t let it stop me… #KINGOFALLQUEENS”

Via Instagram
