Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after losing husband (Photo)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 57-year-old mother is getting set to wed the love of her life, 15 years after her first husband unfortunately lost his life.

The woman’s son, Mr. Ufuoma Egbamuno who is a renowned media personality, shared the good news as he announced the date of his mother’s wedding.

He disclosed that after the death of her husband, she had to pause her life to raise her kids for 30 years before she finally decided to fall in love again.

“Woke up with a smile today. Cos in exactly one month from today, this gorgeous 57 year old mother of mine will be saying “I do” again.

15 years after our dad died & almost 30 years after placing her life on hold for us. September 12th…”

