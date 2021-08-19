Comedian AY shares beautiful photos as he turns 50

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as Ay has shared stunning new photos to mark his 50th birthday.

Sharing stunning photos of himself dressed in a green suit, the comedian gushed over himself as he disclosed that he just turned 50.

Friends and family stormed his comment section to shower him with praises as some complemented him for looking so young at 50.

Check out reactions below;

frankedoho:
“Ose. Happy Birthday.” idia.aisien: “Omg!!!!! Happy birthday king AY!!!”

bouquiunstoppable:
“Happy birthday❤️❤️❤️”

officiallrosie:
“Happy birthday sir. God bless you sir.”

samklef:
“Happy birthday brozay.”

adaoraukoh:
“Happy Birthday Boss….Wow. 50 has never looked this good.”

ghugohills:
“Wow! Happy birthday to you AY! You’re phenomenal…many blessings.”

htitilola: “Happy birthday sir.”

spycesignatures:
“Happy birthday mentor.”

