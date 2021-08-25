Comedian, Basketmouth for the first time opens up on beef with AY Makun

Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth has opened up about his rift with colleague, AY Makun.

Speaking at Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Black Box Interview series on Bounce Radio, Ebuka brought up the issue of ‘disunity among comedians in Nigeria’, and asked Basketmouth to talk about his relationship with AY.

“I’d have stayed where the competition is. I still do standup comedy but not with great energy because I’m targeting all-around entertainment now. My competition is me. There’s nothing [like a feud] between AY and I, Basketmouth said.

“He came in my space; messed with loyalty by saying something to my lawyer Magnus that I told him in private. It was nothing but it was enough to cause a rift and have me put up the walls. We made peace and he apologised. I have no single problem with AY as claimed. We don’t talk. We made peace and he apologised,” Basketmouth said.

He also cleared rumours that he fell out with AY because he snatched comedian Bovi.

“I did not snatch Bovi. Bovi is not a girl. Bovi and I went to Abuja. He performed. I was blown away. When he was done, we talked about what he could do better. We’d been friends but that was the first I saw him perform. I didn’t know any background story,” he said.

“I proposed that we do business together and we clicked. I was already hearing claims before and after the settled rift with AY.

“My concern is increasing my audience, not feuds. How do I make viewers follow religiously? I have a film coming, a special coming next year ‘The Voices In My Head’, a sitcom coming to TV, another album. These I worry about.”