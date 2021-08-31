Comedian, Basketmouth shares adorable photo of his babygirl, Maya

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has shared photos of his beautiful daughter, Maya.

The comedian recently welcomed his baby with his wife, Elsie and announced the big news on his wife’s birthday.

“Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me,” he wrote.

“P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4. P.S.2: You’re beautiful AF”

Sharing adorable photos of his baby girl some minutes ago, Basketmouth said he would need to buy a gun to protect his babygirl.

“”Her name is Maya…Maya Okpocha. P.S: Now I have to buy a new gun”, he wrote.