Comedian, Sydney Talker buys first 0 mileage car (Photos)

Nigerian comedian, Sydney Egere popularly known as Sydney Talker has acquired a brand new Geely Coolray car.

The comedian who is apparently so proud of himself over his latest acquisition, disclosed that the luxury whip is his first 0 mileage car.

Sharing photos and videos of the new ride with his fans and followers her wrote, “BOUGHT MY FIRST 0 MILEAGE”.

Fans and friends stormed the comment to congratulate him on his new car.

Fellow Instagram comedian @Taaooma wrote, “Congratulations Sydney! Well deserved!!!”.

@thecuteabiola wrote, “YES!!! YES!!! YES!!!!! Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊🎈”.

@pankeeroy wrote, “Congrats Brody! 🎉 More wheels incoming!!!”

This comes after the 26-year-old shared a photo celebrating with his friends after signing out of the University of Benin.

See his post below;