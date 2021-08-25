Crossdresser James Brown calls out Davido over what he did to him

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has called out popular singer, Davido for blocking him on Instagram, despite being a big fan of the artist.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, James Brown lamented over the way people looked down on him while he was growing up, and how Davido also blocked him for no reason.

James Brown wrote;

“When I was coming up there are some Nigerian artist that I love and vibe to their song. They don’t appreciate me or repost me because they felt I was trash or alien and don’t know my worth.

Funny enough one of the artist which is Davido and I’m still on his block list for no reason and I hate it cause I’m a big fan.

Well I think is because I’m feminine. But wait o doesn’t Davido has LGBTQ as fans in U.S. London etc. Well if that’s so I just feature in an HBO documentary covering the life of feminine people and a whole community in Nigeria where I represent the face of Africa.”