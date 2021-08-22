Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s viral video

Sensational singer, Davido, Don jazzy and other celebrities have expressed awe over a viral video of Tiwa Savage and international singer, Brandy.

In the video that Tiwa shared on her Instagram page, the mother of one and Brandy were seen inside a studio listening to new music that they made together.

Brandy, however, burst into tears following Tiwa’s reaction after listening to the part where she sang the Yoruba lyrics in the song fluently.

According to Tiwa’s reaction, she was very impressed with how Brandy performed on the song.

Captioning the video, the 41-year-old wrote;

“Reaction video when I heard @brandy vocals first time…. This songgggg WOW, it hits me like it’s a gospel song”

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated on Instagram below;

@donjazzy wrote “Awwwww you people are too sweet.”

@annieidibia1 wrote “Gosh goosebumps…this made me cry .. tears of happiness! TIWA weldone ! U only just scratching the surface … God has so much more in store for u”

@genevievennaji wrote “Wholesome”

@siruti wrote “Goosebumps”

@davido wrote “Jesus chai ..”