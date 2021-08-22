TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress,…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in…

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her…

Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s viral video

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido, Don jazzy and other celebrities have expressed awe over a viral video of Tiwa Savage and international singer, Brandy.

In the video that Tiwa shared on her Instagram page, the mother of one and Brandy were seen inside a studio listening to new music that they made together.

Brandy, however, burst into tears following Tiwa’s reaction after listening to the part where she sang the Yoruba lyrics in the song fluently.

READ ALSO

‘I want a fairytale type of love’ – Tiwa…

Fans react to photos of Chioma reuniting with Davido’s…

According to Tiwa’s reaction, she was very impressed with how Brandy performed on the song.

Captioning the video, the 41-year-old wrote;

“Reaction video when I heard @brandy vocals first time…. This songgggg WOW, it hits me like it’s a gospel song”

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated on Instagram below;

@donjazzy wrote “Awwwww you people are too sweet.”

@annieidibia1 wrote “Gosh goosebumps…this made me cry .. tears of happiness! TIWA weldone ! U only just scratching the surface … God has so much more in store for u”

@genevievennaji wrote “Wholesome”

@siruti wrote “Goosebumps”

@davido wrote “Jesus chai ..”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress, Chioma…

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her real age

Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga

Man narrates experience with soldier who tried to ‘toast’ his wife…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Davido, Donjazzy, other celebrities in awe over Tiwa Savage and Brandy’s…

#BBNaija: Pere tops the eviction list with 9 eviction nominations; See how…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

‘Why I publicized my new car on social media’ – Funke Akindele…

‘I want a fairytale type of love’ – Tiwa Savage opens up on…

‘Stop breastfeeding men’ Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More