TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man,…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman give…

Davido reveals what he wants in a woman

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian-American singer, Davido Adeleke has disclosed what he would want his woman to do for him.

Speaking during his latest interview, Davido said would really love it if a woman can take him on a shopping spree.

He said he would really enjoy it if a woman spoils him and buys him good things. However, he added that the woman should do it wholeheartedly from her heart, not because she just wants to make him happy.

READ ALSO

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman…

#BBNaija: Angel goes crazy in the house, begs Big Brother…

He added that he would also want to build an empire with any woman who he decides to be with for the rest of his life. He wants them to align together, do things together and be cool with each other.

In his words he said, “I love to shop for my woman, and I won’t decline if a woman wants to take me on a shopping spree and spoil me”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman give birth in his…

#BBNaija: Here’s how housemates voted (Screenshot)

BBNaija 2021: Angel’s mum replies those calling her a ‘shameless…

Why I couldn’t make it to Big Brother’s house after applying…

#BBNaija: Maria Evicted From The House

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Davido reveals what he wants in a woman

Why I couldn’t make it to Big Brother’s house after applying…

Actor Jnr Pope tackles Onyi Alex after she claimed she can’t date a broke…

“It’s a sin for a broke man to say he’s in love with me” – Actress, Onyi Alex

“What happened between us boosted your fanbase” – Whitemoney tells Pere after he…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Proud father passes down his 37-year-old NYSC shirt to his daughter

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More