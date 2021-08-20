Days after sharing family photos, Actress, Omotola Jalade pens down tribute to her first son at 23

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

A few days after sharing family photos with her children, actress, Omotola Jalade has penned down a tribute to her first son on his 23rd birthday today.

According to Omotola in the birthday message she wrote for her son on Instagram, she has not met a more focused and hardworking man like her son.

The proud mum also mentioned that she loves and admires him more than he knows.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, Omotola wrote;

“Happy birthday to My First… Son “not First child” @iamcaptaine ! I’m not sure I’ve met a More Focused and Hardworking young Man. May all the Work you do behind closed doors pay off Soon. You’re Loved and Admired more than you know! Keep flying CaptE. Love always … #23 #tiycs #maturedman #Wiseman #CoolCalmCalculated”

