Denrele Edun narrates experience with Funke Akindele and how she hid keys in her pant

Controversial media personality, Denrele Edun has recounted how actress Funke Akindele hid keys in her pant to stop him and some others from going to a club at night.

Sharing photos of himself and Funke, Denrele narrated his experience with her and how she stopped them from going to a club.

Denrele wrote;

“You guys are NOT going anywhere this night!”, Funke yelled at me. However funny the situation was, I could detect the seriousness in her tone.

“Oya! Come and hold us down! This club ehn? We must go tonight!”, I yelled back and made a dash for the door.

Quick as lightning, she beat me to the door and sharply locked the door. Took out the keys and tucked them in her PANTIES.

“AH!” We all screamed out laughing.

“Come and take the keys, now. Shebi you wan go club abi?”, she dared us.”