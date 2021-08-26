Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from colleague’s burial (Video)

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, fondly called Drama doll was involved in an accident while coming back from the burial of her colleague.

The curvy actress alongside her colleagues were on their way back from the burial of their colleague, Stanley, when their car got involved in an accident.

However, although the car was badly damaged and in a bad shape, no lives were lost, and Destiny Etiko didn’t fail to give Glory to God for saving their lives.

Sharing a video from the accident scene, Destiny Etiko wrote;

“We are just coming back from our colleague’s burial and this is what happened.. we thank God that no one died”.

Reacting, a fan @courage8214 wrote; “Nigeria roads are not good”

@anurewatiti wrote “Affliction will not arise again in Jesus mighty name! Praise God for deliverance”

@official_mato_ wrote “Thank God for his mercies over us”