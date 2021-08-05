DJ Cuppy blasts those complaining about her weight gain

Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola has blasted those complaining about her weight gain.

This comes after one of Cuppy’s fans complained about how much weight the DJ has added.

According to the fan identified as @Austyne, Cuppy is adding so much weight and she needs to control it.

“You are adding wight Cuppy…. pls cut down a little.” @Austyne wrote

Reacting to this, Cuppy said she’s tired of the statement about her body size, and she’s aware that she has put on weight; however, her health remains her priority.

In her words;

“Sick of this shit, Yes I knowwwwwwwwww I have put on weight! My priority- health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again. Summer money over summer body.”