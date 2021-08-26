TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has cried out for help over his sister who is currently in danger in the hands of her husband.

Sharing photos of his brutalized sister, Speed Darlington begged fans to help him track down the ‘monster’.

Speed Darlington wrote;

“Help me save my sister my only begotten sister is in danger this is not a joke I need information leading to the arrest of the monster that did this to her his last known location was Abuja please help me help my sister.

Swipe left to see his pictures, She’s married to a devil that disrespect my mother and I and we both swear that he will never ever see America and when he realizes the reality the fact that no matter what he does we quench it because we realize that he came for American paper he never came for love since we realize this we quench every avenue

so now he asked my sister to come back to Nigeria without knowing it was a Trap to punish my sister for not bringing him to America. True love is not supposed to be painful look how he beat my sister as if she has nobody any information leading to his physical location in Abuja 50,000 naira reward for you 🙏🏿 help me help my sister please 🙏🏿”

