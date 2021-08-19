‘Don’t break my fragile heart’ – BBNaija Tacha warns her husband ahead of their marriage

BBNaija controversial ex-housemate, Tacha has warned her husband ahead of their marriage.

According to Tacha, her heart is very fragile and she does not want it to be broken by any man.

Speaking further, the brand-influencer recalled her mother’s words, who likened marriage to a tertiary institution, the ones trying to graduate and the ones trying to gain admission.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 25-year-old wrote;

“My mum would say ‘marriage is like an institution, some are trying to get out others are trying to gain admission. We take it a step at a time, the idea of marriage is cringy to me, what happens in the long run frightens me, When I eventually get married it will be for better or better! My fragile heart nobody should break it oh .”