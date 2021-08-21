Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of General Overseer of Redeem Church, Pastor E.A Adeboye has advised single ladies to allow God choose their partners for them.

Mrs Adeboye who said this during the 25th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Thursday, August 19, advised single ladies against searching for their life partners on social media.

She urged them to take their time, listen to the voice of God and let God direct them to the right man.

In her words,

“Those of us who are not yet married and we are in the house, in your new beginning don’t look at Instagram or the social media for a husband. Let God choose for you. The General Overseer will always say that when you miss the right person in your marriage, then it is the beginning of hell for you.

Take time, listen to the voice of your God, let God direct you to the right man. Don’t choose by sight, don’t choose because the man has a good car, a good job. If he has a good job today and tomorrow he doesn’t have a good job, what will you do?”.

I knew my husband when he was in the University and by the grace of God, he finished and from there, we started life after marriage but at the end of all that he went to study at the University, we came back to ground zero to be a Pastor, a worker in the vineyard. Nobody, no young woman will say okay, at a particular stage in our marriage, he wants to come back to ground zero and then begin to…. But it happened, I thank God I didn’t marry the wrong person.

Brethren, those of you who are not yet married, learn from Mama Mary, the mother of our Lord Jesus Christ. She told the angel, how is this going to happen, finally she said; “according to thy word. Let the will of God be done in my life” (Luke 1:38).

Don’t marry by sight, marry by faith in the Lord Jesus and you will enjoy your marriage. Marriage is very important so that we will not run into the snares of all the kinds of problems in life by marrying the wrong person.”