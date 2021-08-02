Dorathy, other BBNaija ex-housemates celebrate Prince as he clocks 26

Dorathy and other BBNaija housemates have stormed Prince’s comment section to celebrate him on his 26th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram to pen down a birthday message to himself, the reality star gave thanks to God for keeping him alive and also to his supportive family, friends and fans who had his back.

Prince also appreciated every brand that has worked and trusted him, including everyone who has been part of his success journey.

In his words;

“This past year has been absolutely surreal for me, the best in my life so far, looking back to how far I’ve come and how much I’ve accomplished in this past year, all I can say is THANK YOU, GOD!!!

I can’t even begin to put into words all the emotions I’m feeling right now, but in all the strongest is GRATITUDE.

I’m thankful to God for bringing me this far. Thankful for my ever-supportive family y’all are the best.

Thankful for my friends who have always had my back (I know I’m not the best friend to keep but y’all are still here). Thankful for my family, RA y’all are a blessing.. all I can say is WOW

Thankful for all the brands that have worked with me and trusted me with their brand. Thankful for everyone who has been a part of my success journey, who has supported one way or the other, directly and indirectly. God bless you all… Thankful for my Parents; Y’all raised a KING. Cheers to many more years of Greatness, because I ONLY JUST BEGAN Cheers to 26 YEARS A PRINCE.”

Storming Prince’s comment section to celebrate with him;

@thedorathybachor wrote “World princey day… Happy birthday my Friendship”

@ericanlewedim wrote “Happy birthday hun! May God continue to bless you”

@official_ka3na wrote “My guy don off shirt happy great birthday my prince God bless your new age”

@wathonianyansi wrote “Happy Birthday Prince. Best wishes always”

@iamlucyedet wrote “Ehh weeeeeeeerhhhh happy birthday dearie”