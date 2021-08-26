TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?”…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Drama as 45-year-old man disappears with N300,000 given to him for foodstuffs for younger sister’s wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, @asari_freedom has narrated how a 45-year-old man ran away with N300,000 which was given to him for the purchase of foodstuffs for his younger sister’s wedding.

The 45-year-old man after receiving the N300,000 disappeared with the money, despite the fact that the money is meant for the wedding of his biological sister.

Sharing the story, Freedom advised Nigerians to thank God if they do not have such a person in their family.

READ ALSO

“I’ll follow Wizkid home for two weeks if he…

Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy allegedly part ways (Details)

He tweeted;

“A brides elder brother ran away with 300k needed to buy foodstuffs for his younger sister trad wedding and he is 45.

Not like he stole it ooh .. he was given the money to supervise the purchase of the foodstuffs. Baba dissapear

IF YOU DONT HAVE THIS KIND OF PEOPLE IN YOUR FAMILY THANK GOD OOH”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?” – Tonto…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from colleague’s…

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘His salary was 30k ‘ -Warri Pikin says as she shares throwback…

“I’ll follow Wizkid home for two weeks if he attends my…

BBNaija 2021: Cross, Saskay become millionaires overnight

Lady narrates how she landed in trouble after testifying about the death of her…

‘I was broke and living with my mother at 30’ – Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku…

NDA Bandit Attack: President Buhari reacts to k!lling of military officers by…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri shares touching story of how she was in child labour for 22…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More