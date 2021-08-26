Drama as 45-year-old man disappears with N300,000 given to him for foodstuffs for younger sister’s wedding

Twitter user, @asari_freedom has narrated how a 45-year-old man ran away with N300,000 which was given to him for the purchase of foodstuffs for his younger sister’s wedding.

The 45-year-old man after receiving the N300,000 disappeared with the money, despite the fact that the money is meant for the wedding of his biological sister.

Sharing the story, Freedom advised Nigerians to thank God if they do not have such a person in their family.

He tweeted;

“A brides elder brother ran away with 300k needed to buy foodstuffs for his younger sister trad wedding and he is 45.

Not like he stole it ooh .. he was given the money to supervise the purchase of the foodstuffs. Baba dissapear

IF YOU DONT HAVE THIS KIND OF PEOPLE IN YOUR FAMILY THANK GOD OOH”.