“Earphones are designed by Satan” – Bishop Oyedepo says, as he bans use of earphones in his church

Entertainment
By Shalom

The General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has warned his members against using earphones in his church.

According to the clergyman, earphones have been projected by the devil to block the progress of youths as it does not allow them to hear divine guidance from God.

He stated this during a sermon on ‘how to access divine guidance: create a serene and quiet environment around yourself‘, at his church’s headquarters on Sunday.

“Young generation, please listen to me all these things you plug in your ear is to block your way forward. It is designed by the devil to block your way forward.

“No time to hear from God. Many have never heard anything from God. They even plug it in anywhere, on the streets; noise, noise, noise! Zero access to divine guidance. Noise in the morning, afternoon, night.

“You plug something in your ears, while you are in Church? Never. Go somewhere else. Never, you sit down tight, hear the Word or stay on the road. Life is about discipline.” He said.

