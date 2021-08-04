Economic hardship hits singer, Teni as she puts her dog up for sale

Sensational singer, Teni has disclosed her intentions to put her dog up for sale following the recent economic hardship in Nigeria.

According to Teni in her recent post on Instagram, her dog eats too much and does not have a source of Income.

In her words; “My dog Dey chop 5 different things in one day, em no get job, em no get anything. Dollar don rise, dog for sale pls”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@thrift_by_susan wrote “He can actually be helpful, by impregnating other dogs , the owners will pay you , and also give you some babies which you can sell and sort his feeding bills”

@updategees wrote “I still never know why dog food price rise for store. This country na big problem”

@domingo_loso wrote “Na you adopt am na, na your responsibility. You go bear”