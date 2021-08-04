TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she…

Economic hardship hits singer, Teni as she puts her dog up for sale

Entertainment
By Kafayat
"I you asked me out before now and I said no, please try again" -Teni cries out in new video

Sensational singer, Teni has disclosed her intentions to put her dog up for sale following the recent economic hardship in Nigeria.

According to Teni in her recent post on Instagram, her dog eats too much and does not have a source of Income.

In her words; “My dog Dey chop 5 different things in one day, em no get job, em no get anything. Dollar don rise, dog for sale pls”

READ ALSO

My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after…

‘There can only be one of me’ – Tiwa…

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@thrift_by_susan wrote “He can actually be helpful, by impregnating other dogs , the owners will pay you , and also give you some babies which you can sell and sort his feeding bills”

@updategees wrote “I still never know why dog food price rise for store. This country na big problem”

@domingo_loso wrote “Na you adopt am na, na your responsibility. You go bear”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals what happened between him and Angel inside the…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Economic hardship hits singer, Teni as she puts her dog up for sale

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

Bobrisky unveils invitation card for his 30th birthday, says he spent 7 million…

BBNaija 2021: Destiny Etiko, other Nollywood stars declare support for…

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More