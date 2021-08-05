TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Family members have released the burial date of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga.

Recall that Nigerians on Saturday, 31st of July woke up to the news about how the actress allegedly died from COVID 19 complications at age 64 on Friday, 30th of July, 2021.

According to the family members, a wake keeping service for Racheal will hold on the 26th of August and she will be laid to rest on the 27th at an undisclosed venue.

READ ALSO

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is…

Actress, Eniola Badmus laments bitterly about her…

Speaking with NAN, Racheal’s so, Tunji said that his mother’s death is still a shock to him he is yet to accept reality.

In his words;

“My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone rings and she isn’t there to take the call, the reality will dawn on me. She was a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others.”

Via dailypost
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears…

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up…

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts loads of Pounds…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

DJ Cuppy blasts those complaining about her weight gain

Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More