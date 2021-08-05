Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

Family members have released the burial date of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga.

Recall that Nigerians on Saturday, 31st of July woke up to the news about how the actress allegedly died from COVID 19 complications at age 64 on Friday, 30th of July, 2021.

According to the family members, a wake keeping service for Racheal will hold on the 26th of August and she will be laid to rest on the 27th at an undisclosed venue.

Speaking with NAN, Racheal’s so, Tunji said that his mother’s death is still a shock to him he is yet to accept reality.

In his words;

“My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone rings and she isn’t there to take the call, the reality will dawn on me. She was a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others.”