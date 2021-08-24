Fans gets emotional over what Funke Akindele’s husband did to her on her birthday

Some fans of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele have confessed how emotional they got following the surprise her husband, JJC Skillz gave her on her birthday today.

In a video Funke shared on her Instagram page, gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her crew were seen in her sitting room entertaining her with some of her songs.

According to the mother of two, her husband invited Tope Alabi to surprise her on her birthday.

Captioning the video, the 44-year-old wrote;

“Happy birthday to Me!!!! Thank you Jesus, thank you Lord. Thank you darling @jjcskillz for bringing Aunty Tope… I’m so happy… Thank you Aunty Tope for coming. God bless you for making my day super special and amazing @tope_alabi_ ‘

Watch the video below;

See how some of Funke’s fans reacted to this;

@bimbo_peters wrote “Watched it all ! Cried my eyes out. God is indeed faithful and merciful over your life . Love you so so much . And YOU can NEVER do no wrong in my eyes too”

@opearlzbusinessempire wrote “The praises and worship was soul lifting…happy birthday once again FAB”

@tosin.sho wrote “Omo that last sooonnnggg!!! Iwo lo do that thing for me”

@coolkem1 wrote “When your hubby knows what will give you joy on your birthday and does it I love to see it. Happy birthday”

@carliezplace_homedecor wrote “Doings oooo… on a private concert levelsss . More blessed years to you @funkejenifaakindele”