Fans of BBNaija housemate, Tega celebrate her son, Jamil as he turns a year older

Entertainment
By San

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Tega has taken to social media to celebrate her son Jamil as he clocks a new age today.

Tega who is one of the 22 housemates of the Big Brother Naija shine ya eye season missed out on her son’s birthday, however, her fans took it upon themselves to celebrate Jamil with sweet messages in his mum’s absence.

Tega’s official Instagram handler also shared Jamil’s photo with his mum and penned down a heartfelt birthday message to Jamil on his mum’s behalf.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAMIL!
Dear son, God bless the day you came into our lives and made our lives so much better. You brought in so much joy and sunshine into our lives and we can’t be grateful enough to have you.

Everything Tega does is for her son, she never jokes with her son!! Every hustle, every dream she is currently pursuing is for you Jamil.
To make you proud of her always. Thank you for letting mummy stay away a little, she loves and misses you right now.

We pray that God will protect and guide you, you will grow up to make everyone proud and wherever you need help, heavens will break protocols for you. We love you SONSHINE!” The post reads.

