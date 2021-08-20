Fans react to photos of Chioma reuniting with Davido’s sister, Sharon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to recent photos of Chioma reuniting with Davido’s sister, Sharon.

The reactions come after photos of the mother of one and Sharon surfaced on social media.

In the photos, the beautiful women were seen hugging each other with joy and happiness despite Chioma’s rumoured breakup with Davido.

The photo is evidence that Chioma and Davido’s siblings are on good terms.

See the photos below;

See some of the comments the photos generated on social media;

@better_days_ahead11 wrote “Sharon is a good woman. She’s at peace with all of Davido’s baby mamas”

@xencybabe wrote “Chioma is that family forever

@teggywales wrote “She bonds with all of them”

@dohmyne wrote “We love to see. She bonds so well with Davids Baby mamas”

@balo_ng wrote “What we love to see 30BG First Lady Approved”

