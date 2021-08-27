TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?”…

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

First video of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their forthcoming wedding has surfaced on social media.

Recall, his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu called off their wedding in a statement which she shared via her Instagram page.

She disclosed that she made the best decision to cancel the wedding because she wants to find happiness and allow him ‘live his truth’.

READ ALSO

Man dies in road accident two days after his wedding…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy…

“I am aware this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and lives in their truth”, Fancy wrote via her Instagram page.

A new video which just surfaced however shows Alex Ekubo lost in thoughts and looking frustrated while aboard a flight with colleague, IK Ogbonna.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

“What’s going on, what exactly have I done?” – Tonto…

Destiny Etiko involved in accident while coming back from colleague’s…

Lady narrates how her suitor’s father turned out to be her former sugar daddy

Lady narrates how she landed in trouble after testifying about the death of her…

Actor, Alex Ekubo’s fiancée, Fancy Acholonu confirms their breakup | Details

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Man dies in road accident two days after his wedding (Photos)

“Pikin no resemble me” – Man says as DNA test reveals that…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo floods social media with photos from her baby dedication

Fans react to video of BBNaija Tacha spraying comedian AY dollars at his 50th…

Actress, Yvonne Jegede mourns

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More