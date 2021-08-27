First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

First video of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their forthcoming wedding has surfaced on social media.

Recall, his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu called off their wedding in a statement which she shared via her Instagram page.

She disclosed that she made the best decision to cancel the wedding because she wants to find happiness and allow him ‘live his truth’.

“I am aware this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and lives in their truth”, Fancy wrote via her Instagram page.

A new video which just surfaced however shows Alex Ekubo lost in thoughts and looking frustrated while aboard a flight with colleague, IK Ogbonna.