Media personality, Shade Ladipo has criticized Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke for trailing Uche Maduagwu and beating him up.

The media personality while mocking Jim Iyke, advised Nigerians to get something doing so they won’t have the time to look for a troll and beat him up.

She further noted that she’s in her house and anyone who feels offended with her post should come over to her house and beat her up.

In her words;

“I hope his thing of Jim tracking down a troll really is a stunt. All these antique actors that don’t have much to do are becoming problems.

Get busy my brothers and sisters so you won’t be looking for a troll upandan. Sigh.

I’m in my house please come and beat me.”