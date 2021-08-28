‘He brags with his full chest’ – Fans react as Burna Boy brags about his sold out show in O2 Arena London

Fans have reacted to sensational singer, Burna Boy’s bragging statement following his sold-out show in O2 Arena, London.

Recalls that the ‘wonderful crooner held a show in London on Friday, 27th of August and as expected, it was a success.

Taking to his Insta story to brag about the success of his show, Burna Boy wrote;

“‘I sold out the O2 by myself. At the prices I wanted. The way I wanted. Never talk much, Just show action.”

Reacting to this;

@untouchable_je wrote “Burna done wash hand for anything called humility he brags with his full chest .. A King I see”

@tosinarimoro wrote “I am a huge fan of burna but can he ever say thank you”

@mystroville wrote “I guess he should apply his own advice, never talk much”