‘He brags with his full chest’ – Fans react as Burna Boy brags about his sold out show in O2 Arena London
Fans have reacted to sensational singer, Burna Boy’s bragging statement following his sold-out show in O2 Arena, London.
Recalls that the ‘wonderful crooner held a show in London on Friday, 27th of August and as expected, it was a success.
Taking to his Insta story to brag about the success of his show, Burna Boy wrote;
“‘I sold out the O2 by myself. At the prices I wanted. The way I wanted. Never talk much, Just show action.”
Reacting to this;
@untouchable_je wrote “Burna done wash hand for anything called humility he brags with his full chest .. A King I see”
@tosinarimoro wrote “I am a huge fan of burna but can he ever say thank you”
@mystroville wrote “I guess he should apply his own advice, never talk much”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES