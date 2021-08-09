‘He wan break record’ – Reactions as video of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi playing a piano surfaces

Social media users have reacted to a video of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi playing a piano.

In the video, the 1-year-old was seen sitting in front of a big piano with his hands and legs on the keyboards.

The proud father captioned the video with laughing and love-struck smileys.

@king_thorzinus wrote “Davido pikin wan break record….wan play piano with leg KPK”

@mzkhemee05 wrote “Learning so fast”

@tessy_nwaehike wrote “Hahahahah na both hand and leg dey play the piano”

@verah_marshall wrote “How do these children grow these days na. Wasn’t it just yesterday they named him. Cute baby boy”

@dizirim wrote “Playing it the OBO way with his legs on the piano”