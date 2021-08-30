TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Saga, has pleaded with fellow housemates to stop referring to Nini as his wife.

Nini had already made it clear that she has a serious relationship outside the house, although this did not prevent Saga from stating his intention to be with the Edo beauty.

Sequel to this, the housemates usually taunt Saga and Nini, referring to the duo as husband and wife in the house.

However, last night, Saga pleaded with his fellow housemates to stop calling him a married man whenever they want to talk about his closeness to Nini.

He said it is important the “whining” stops because her boyfriend is watchnig and he does not wish to complicate anything for Nini.

