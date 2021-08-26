‘His salary was 30k ‘ -Warri Pikin says as she shares throwback photo with husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Popular comedian, Warri Pikin has taken to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo with her husband.

According to Warri Pikin, she snapped the photo with her husband when he had nothing and his salary was just 30k.

The comedian said that her husband was surprised she wanted to get married to him regardless of how broke he was but she did that because she already saw how bright the future will be for them.

In her words;

“That year Ikechukwu go say, Anita y me! Anita Are you sure you can Marry a man like me! Anita Y do you love and Respect me sooooooo Much! Anita Na Mararaba I Rent house O! Anita My Salary is 30k I don’t have Anything! Anita I Don’t have a Car… Anita can you manage with me! E nor knw say Anita see Future #tbt #realwarripikin”

Via Instagram
