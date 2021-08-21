TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice for money – Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike confesses (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Ifemeludike has confessed that she allegedly slept with Apostle Suleman twice, and her conscience can’t take it anymore.

According to Ifemeludike, she met Suleman during a hookup session which her friend organized. She claimed that during her first sxx, she couldn’t place who he was, although she knew he was a familiar face.

After the first sxx with the apostle, he slipped his number into her hand and gave her a bundle of cash which she shared with her friend, and they parted ways.

She kept on trying to recall who he was till she saw a post about him on instablog and recognized him as man of God.

However, months later, she met him again after her service at Lagos, and they had sxx for the second time. That was when she gave her life to Christ at a Redeem church and since then, her past with the apostle keeps hunting her.

She decided to come out and confess publicly to free her mind from all guilt of sleeping with a man of God.

Sharing a video of her confession, she wrote;

“Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos.

I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore. I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls been misled…

To my family and friends, I am sorry,don’t judge me 🙏🏾 please pray for me so the light of 🌕 God will continue to expose every works of darkness in my life and the church of God…”

