Recent reports have alleged that Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu allegedly caused the cancellation of forthcoming wedding between Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy.
Earlier on, Alex Ekubo’s fiancee, Fancy confirmed in a statement via her Instagram page that she has called off her wedding to Alex for undisclosed reasons.
Following her statement, a blogger, Gistlovers, claimed that the actor is gay. He went further to insinuate that Uti had a hand in the failed relationship.
The blogger however advised Alex to decide if he really wants to be with a man or a woman.
“Uti you can now rest 😏🙄🙄🙄I come in peace,igi pawpaw oni wo luwa o
Hello tueh tueh, Brosis Alex 🙄🙄🙄You can’t be everywhere bro,it’s either you for the gehs or for the prick,you wan carry wife for house wey you no go touch or maybe once🙄🙄🙄Abeg o,live your truth,if you are here,let us know,if you dey there,let us know🙄🙄🙄later then go come out come debunk,Na Una way🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️I come in peace”
