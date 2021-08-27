How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

Recent reports have alleged that Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu allegedly caused the cancellation of forthcoming wedding between Alex Ekubo and fiancee, Fancy.

Earlier on, Alex Ekubo’s fiancee, Fancy confirmed in a statement via her Instagram page that she has called off her wedding to Alex for undisclosed reasons.

Following her statement, a blogger, Gistlovers, claimed that the actor is gay. He went further to insinuate that Uti had a hand in the failed relationship.

The blogger however advised Alex to decide if he really wants to be with a man or a woman.

“Uti you can now rest 😏🙄🙄🙄I come in peace,igi pawpaw oni wo luwa o

Hello tueh tueh, Brosis Alex 🙄🙄🙄You can’t be everywhere bro,it’s either you for the gehs or for the prick,you wan carry wife for house wey you no go touch or maybe once🙄🙄🙄Abeg o,live your truth,if you are here,let us know,if you dey there,let us know🙄🙄🙄later then go come out come debunk,Na Una way🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️I come in peace”