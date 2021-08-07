‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto Dikeh vows

Tonto Dikeh has vowed to make sure she breaks generational curses.

According to the mother of one, she would not allow what stopped her mother and her father from becoming great to limit her.

The 36-year-old promised to take her father’s name to a greater height and protocols will be broken for her sake.

The actress affirmed that she knows who she is and she can do what she puts her mind to.

Taking to her Instagram page to say this, Tonto wrote;

“WHAT STOPPED MY MOTHER WILL NOT STOP ME. WHAT LIMITED MY FATHER WILL NOT LIMIT ME… I AM BREAKING GENERATIONAL CURSES AND TAKING MY FATHERS NAME TO A GREAT HIGHER… MY NAME SHALL BE GREATER THAN A COUNTRY PUT TOGETHER. PROTOCOLS ARE BEEN BROKEN FOR MY SAKE. I KNOW WHO I AM”