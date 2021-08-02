TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she…

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death,…

Tears flow as another actor, Shona Ferguson dies

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg Davido not to sack him

Entertainment
By Kafayat

One of Davido’s crew members, Isreal has asked Nigerians to beg his boss not to sack him.

This comes after reports that the singer has sacked Isreal for dragging the FBI for ordering the arrest of Deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari for working with popular fraudster, Hushpuppi.

Taking to his Instagram page to tender a public apology to Davido, Isreal disclosed that he is depressed and sorry for what he did.

READ ALSO

‘Why I will continue to worship Davido’ –…

“Money is good” – Nigerians react as…

He mentioned that he did not know the gravity of what he did until Ubi Franklin called to tell him.

Isreal wrote;

“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me, tru his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personally called to tell me. Am very sorry sir”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she mourns Racheal…

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death, says its not…

Tears flow as another actor, Shona Ferguson dies

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

Medical student shocked to see friend’s body in anatomy class

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More