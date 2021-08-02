‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg Davido not to sack him

One of Davido’s crew members, Isreal has asked Nigerians to beg his boss not to sack him.

This comes after reports that the singer has sacked Isreal for dragging the FBI for ordering the arrest of Deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari for working with popular fraudster, Hushpuppi.

Taking to his Instagram page to tender a public apology to Davido, Isreal disclosed that he is depressed and sorry for what he did.

He mentioned that he did not know the gravity of what he did until Ubi Franklin called to tell him.

Isreal wrote;

“You people should kindly help me to beg my oga not to sack me, tru his personal lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressuring him to send me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personally called to tell me. Am very sorry sir”