‘I am determined to rule Nigeria’ – Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh has made known her determination to rule Nigeria.

In her recent post on Instagram, the 36-year-old stated clearly that one of the reasons she went back to school is to plan ahead of her plans to rule the country.

According to Tonto, she is in the process of getting the life she wants for herself because she believes tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today, hence the reason she is back to school.

Sharing some of the photos she snapped in school, the mother of one wrote;

‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. BACK TO SCHOOL… I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOMEDAY… I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I WANT.”