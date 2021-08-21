‘I want a fairytale type of love’ – Tiwa Savage opens up on giving marriage another shot

In an interview with Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up on giving marriage another shot.

According to the mother of one on what inspired one of her love songs, she believes in finding real love again and wants a fairy tale type of love.

Speaking further, Tiwa said although she has been heartbroken severally, she is still a sucker for love.

“When I heard the instrumental, it felt soft and light and had an old school vibe. So, I wanted a record that felt good. However, it is a love song. Tales by Moonlight was a popular programme when I was growing up in Nigeria. (In it, the anchor would tell stories to children).

It’s basically about me saying I want a fairy tale type of love. I don’t want to lose hope in finding real love. I still believe in that. No matter how many times I’ve been heartbroken, I am still a sucker for love. I still believe there’s that fairy-tale Cinderella ending,” Tiwa said.