‘I was broke and living with my mother at 30’ – Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku shares his grass to grace story

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku has taken to Twitter to share his grass to grace story and also to advise youths to stop putting themselves under unnecessary pressure.

According to the father of 3, when he was dead broke and living with his mother when he was 30 years.

The 40-year-old mentioned that he had no girlfriend and Zero assets and he still enjoyed those times because he did not put himself under unnecessary pressure.

Jason, however, advised youths not to pressure themselves into becoming successful before age 30.

In his words;

“The pressure for <30 years to succeed these days is so strange. So unnecessary. At 30, I was dead broke living in my mum’s house. No girlfriend & Zero assets. Just me my 2nd hand desktop & @irokotv 10 failures to my name but the man did I enjoy those early years in the world. Enjoy sha.”

